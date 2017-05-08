Threat Closes School After Trump Pinata Allegations

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado high school where a Spanish teacher allegedly allowed students to hit a piñata with a picture of President Donald Trump on it is closed because of a threat made against it on social media.
The school district says classes and all activities were cancelled Monday at Roosevelt High School in Johnstown, about 50 miles north of Denver, as a precaution and to give police time to investigate.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Seybert wouldn’t comment on whether the threat had anything to do with the pinata allegations from a Cinco de Mayo celebration, which led to the teacher being placed on paid leave.
The district says Facebook photos show a student with a bat in hand near the pinata, which was tied to a tree, on Friday.
