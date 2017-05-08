COMING UP: Living In The Woods, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

May 8, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: Bridesmaids, Film On The Rocks, Red Rocks Amphitheater

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Film on the Rocks announced the last movie for the 2017 season.

“Bridesmaids” will play on June 12, which was selected by a fan poll.

bridesmaids pkg transfer1 Film On The Rocks Announces Last Movie For 2017 Season

“Bridesmaids” (credit: CBS)

Eight other movies will play at Red Rocks Amphitheater throughout the summer, including “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Dirty Dancing,” and “Twister, starring the late Bill Paxton.

FILM ON THE ROCKS 2017 SUMMER SCHEDULE:

Monday, May 15 – SUPERBAD with The Other Black and Sur Ellz
Monday, May 22 – ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY with The Haunted Windchimes and The Milk Blossoms
Thursday, May 25 – LONG STRANGE TRIP with the Arthur Lee Land Trio, Great American Taxi, Circles Around The Sun and special guests
Monday, June 5 – DIRTY DANCING with LOLO and Natalie Tate
Monday, June 12 – BRIDESMAIDS with Edison
Monday, June 19 – THE FIFTH ELEMENT with Slow Caves and DéCollage
Monday, July 17 – THE LEGO MOVIE with School of Rock
Thursday, July 20 – THE ADVENTURES OF PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT with DJ Markie, DJ Stone Cox, Kai Lee Mykels, Felony Misdemeanor, Yvie Oddly, Khrys’taaal, Jessica L’Whor and Nina Montaldo
Monday Sept 11 – TWISTER with The Gasoline Lollipops

General admission tickets for all movies are currently on sale.

LINK: Film On The Rocks Tickets

