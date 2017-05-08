Obama Warned Trump About Hiring Flynn

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Former President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump about hiring Michael Flynn.
CBS News reports that three officials confirmed the information, that Obama told Trump, who was president-elect at the time, that he should stay away from Flynn.
Trump later hired Flynn as his national security adviser, but, weeks into the administration, then forced him to resign because he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russia.
This development, Obama warning Trump, comes shortly ahead of former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifying at the Senate Judiciary’s Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism.
President Trump tweeted Monday morning that “General Flynn was given the highest security clearance by the Obama Administration.”