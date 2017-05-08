COMING UP: Living In The Woods, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Baby Giraffe Born At Southern California Desert Zoo

May 8, 2017 10:10 AM
PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California zoo has a new bundle of joy — a big one.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise says a baby giraffe was born last week at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert.

The male calf stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 186 pounds. It doesn’t have a name yet.

Mother and baby are doing well.

The zoo now has eight giraffes. The newborn will spend some private time with his mother, Tuli, before being put on public display.

