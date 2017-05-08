COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos offensive lineman Ryan Harris. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Teen Charged With First-Degree Murder In Baby’s Death

May 8, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: Adams County, Adams County Court, First Degree Murder, Isaiah Marquez, Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– An 18-year-old man who was arrested in Thornton, accused in the death of an infant, has been formally charged with first-degree murder.

Police arrested Isaiah Marquez after the 3-month-old was found not breathing at a home on Gale Boulevard near Thornton Parkway on May 1.

marquez isaiah from thornton police Teen Charged With First Degree Murder In Babys Death

Isaiah Marquez (credit: Thornton Police)

The infant was rushed to the hospital where the child was pronounced deceased.

Medical staff stated the injuries to the child were described as non-accidental trauma. The cause of death will be determined by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

Marquez is described as the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Marquez was advised of the charge on May 5. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 7 in Adams County Court.

