Firefighter Saves Baby Deer From 100,000+ Acres Wildfire

FARGO, Ga. (CBS4) – A firefighter saved a fawn from a large wildfire burning in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
The lightning-caused West Mims Fire has torched more than 130,000 acres since it started more than a month ago on April 6.
Out of the blaze, tweeted by the Bureau of Land Management in Oregon, is a photo of a firefighter saving the fawn.
More than 600 firefighters are battling the fire, which has “continued an aggressive push,” according to InciWeb.
It is so far only 12 percent contained, having shut down roads, forced evacuations, and burned firefighting equipment.
Firefighters do not estimate that they’ll have the fire contained until Nov. 1.