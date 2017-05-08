Lawmakers Want EPA To Pay For Toxic Spill

COMING UP: Living In The Woods, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

May 8, 2017 10:19 AM
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado lawmakers want the federal government to pay for the costs related to a toxic spill in the southwest corner of the state that also impacted New Mexico.

The bill is being debated in the state Senate on Monday. The measure, which calls on the Attorney General to sue the Environmental Protection Agency was introduced last week.

The issue captured the attention of Congress a few months ago when Sen. Cory Gardner brought up the issue and called on the EPA to take responsibility.

An EPA report released at the beginning of the year states that 540 tons of metals contaminated the Animas River from a wastewater spill at the Gold King Mine.

An EPA contractor was responsible for triggering the three million gallon spill while doing cleanup work at the mine in 2015.

Lawmakers in Colorado say the economic and environmental impact is so significant that action needs to be taken.

