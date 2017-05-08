Severe Storm Closes Colorado Mills, Ground Hold At DIA

DENVER (CBS4)– Monday’s severe storm caused a ground hold for flights at Denver International Airport, closed the Colorado Mills mall, and damaged hundreds of vehicles across the Denver metro area.

The storm on Monday afternoon brought tornado warnings to Arapahoe County and West Elbert County and a severe thunderstorm warning to the Denver metro area that included large hail, heavy rain.

The hail and rain caused some street flooding across the Denver metro area.

PHOTO GALLERY: Severe Weather May 8, 2017

The hail also damaged hundreds of vehicles, including some windshields and rear windows.

Some of the hail was reported to be as large as baseballs or golf balls.

The Colorado Mills mall was closed due to flooding. Several vehicles in the parking lot also suffered hail damage.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.