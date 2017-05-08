SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Hail, heavy rain, lightning for Front Range, Denver | Ground hold At DIA | Photo Gallery

Severe Storm Closes Colorado Mills, Ground Hold At DIA

May 8, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Colorado Mills, Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Severe Weather, Tornado Warning

DENVER (CBS4)– Monday’s severe storm caused a ground hold for flights at Denver International Airport, closed the Colorado Mills mall, and damaged hundreds of vehicles across the Denver metro area.

The storm on Monday afternoon brought tornado warnings to Arapahoe County and West Elbert County and a severe thunderstorm warning to the Denver metro area that included large hail, heavy rain.

evergreen hail via greg kalkwarf Severe Storm Closes Colorado Mills, Ground Hold At DIA

Hail in Evergreen (credit: Greg Kalwarf)

The hail and rain caused some street flooding across the Denver metro area.

The hail also damaged hundreds of vehicles, including some windshields and rear windows.

Some of the hail was reported to be as large as baseballs or golf balls.

img 0044 Severe Storm Closes Colorado Mills, Ground Hold At DIA

Hail left holes in a car parked at the Colorado Mills (credit: CBS)

The Colorado Mills mall was closed due to flooding. Several vehicles in the parking lot also suffered hail damage.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.

csp golden windshields 3 via sgt mullins Severe Storm Closes Colorado Mills, Ground Hold At DIA

Hail in Golden (credit: CSP Sgt. Mullins)

