Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Baby Giraffe Going Outside

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (CBS4) – Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe is now allowed to go outside.

“Like the rest of our heard, she and mom Msitu have the option of choosing whether or not they want to spend the day out in the yard or in the giraffe building,” the zoo posted on Facebook Monday.

When the pair does decide to go outside, the zoo has a live giraffe cam that can be viewed online. If they stay inside, then only guests of the zoo have the opportunity to see the pair.

The as-yet-to-be-named giraffe was born late April, the zoo’s 199th successful giraffe birth.

Over the next month, the zoo plans to introduce her to other members of the herd.

“She’s already great friends with her great grandmother, Tamu.”

RELATED: Police Cite 2 For Jumping Into Zoo Giraffe Exhibit