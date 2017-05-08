Tiny Homes May Be Answer To Affordable Housing

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Tiny homes may be the answer to affordable housing in Colorado’s ski towns. The Aspen Skiing Company is buying more of the homes for its employees to rent.
Earlier this year, the company put six 500 square foot homes at a property owned by the ski company.
Employees could rent a tiny home for $750 a month. Now, the company is ordering 34 more tiny homes.
According to the Aspen Times, the new compact homes will be slightly bigger than the last batch, with enough room for two people.
The hope is that the tiny homes will provide an affordable housing option for employees during the winter recreation months.