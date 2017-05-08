AFA Cadet Who Died While Skydiving Had Logged More Than 500 Jumps An Air Force Academy cadet has died while skydiving. The academy says Cadet 1st Class Kaleb Estes died Sunday near Ellicott.

Severe Storm Closes Colorado Mills, Ground Hold At DIA Monday's severe storm caused a ground hold for flights at Denver International Airport, closed the Colorado Mills mall, and damaged hundreds of vehicles across the Denver metro area.

See Tower Cranes Swinging In The Storm? There's A Reason For ThatWith the spring storm season now here in Colorado and the many construction projects in the Denver metro area, some people wonder about those tall cranes and how they withstand the elements.