AFA Cadet Who Died While Skydiving Had Logged More Than 500 Jumps

ELLICOTT, Colo. (CBS4) – An Air Force Academy cadet has died while skydiving.
The academy says Cadet 1st Class Kaleb Estes died Sunday near Ellicott.
The Gazette in Colorado Springs reports Estes made a hard landing during a jump that was not tied to the academy.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Kaleb Estes and our thoughts are with his friends, classmates and loved ones,” academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson said in a statement. “We are ready to support Cadet Estes’ family as well as his (academy) family through this difficult time.”
Estes reportedly was a skilled skydiver who had logged more than 500 jumps.