Man Accused, Charged In Sexual Assault

May 8, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Abel Fitum, Little Raven, Speer Boulevard

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver District Attorney has formally charged a man in connection with an alleged sexual assault that happened near downtown Denver last week.

Abel Fitum has been charged with one count of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of unlawful sexual contact.

Abel Fitum (credit: Denver DA)

Prosecutors believe that about 9:15 p.m. on May 2, Fitum, 22, sexually assaulted the victim as she was walking in the area of Speer Boulevard and Little Raven Street.

After the sexual assault, Fitum allegedly threw the victim over the railing of the stairs leading from Speer to Little Raven. Witnesses called police and Fitum was arrested.

He is scheduled to appear in Denver County Court on Wednesday for a second advisement.

