Man Accused, Charged In Sexual Assault

Tree Falls On Home, Damages Roof Crews continued to remove a tree that fell on a home during a severe storm on Sunday afternoon, damaging the roof that was recently replaced.

Latest Forecast: Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Likely Late MondayMost of Monday will be dry for Denver and the Front Range. Then mainly after 4 p.m., strong to severe thunderstorms may cause frequent lightning, large hail, and possibly an isolated tornado.