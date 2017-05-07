Night At The Movies Turns Very Dangerous For Security Guard

May 7, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Regal Interquest Stadium, Tomasz Sobolewski

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is facing attempted murder charges after getting kicked out of a movie theater in Colorado Springs.

According to police, Tomasz Sobolewski, 37, was told to leave Regal Interquest Stadium Saturday night and a security guard followed him to get information about his vehicle.

Police said Sobolewski threatened to run the guard over if he continued to follow him. The suspect then allegedly got into his vehicle, put it in reverse and drove directly at the guard, who was hit.

After getting hit, the guard was able to retreat and hide behind other vehicles but Sobolewski allegedly kept trying to injure the guard and smashed into a parked vehicle in an attempt to reach the guard.

Sobolewski was eventually detained after other security guards came to scene and police arrived.

Sobolewski is being held at the El Paso County jail on a $50,000 bond.

