Fast-Moving Storm Packs A Big Punch In Denver Metro Area

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong storm that passed through the Denver‘s Park Hill area took one neighborhood by surprise when a tree came crashing down onto homes.

“I was napping and heard a loud rumble,” said Park Hill resident Gerard Saleme.

Seconds later, Saleme said he went out to find a huge tree wedged between his home and the house next door.

“I thought I was still dreaming or something,” Saleme said.

The homeowners near 23rd Avenue and Dexter Street weren’t home when the tree cracked in half and onto their roof.

The tree caused some structural damage, but no one was hurt.

The Denver Fire Department says a combination of high winds and age likely caused it to split.

“It’s a really big tree, it’s really strong and really sturdy,” Saleme said. “We never expected it to fall in any way.”

In Aurora, a tree near 12th Avenue and Lima Street snapped in the middle of the street, blocking traffic in both directions. Just down the road, residents near 10th Avenue and Macon Street also caught wind of storms rolling through.

“All of a sudden there was a rush of wind, and a big crack,” said Russell Achilles, whose home was damaged by a downed tree.

