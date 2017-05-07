Latest Forecast: Afternoon Thunderstorms Will Be With Us For A While

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Our strong warming, ridge of high pressure is moving east of Colorado for Sunday. This will open the door for more cloud cover and moisture to push into the central Rockies.

Temperatures over the eastern plains will warm into the 80s for afternoon highs. Warm enough to help fire up a few isolated thunderstorms that will have strong gusty winds, lightning and a little better chance for rain than Saturday.

On the weather map there is a cold front from the Pacific Northwest and a cut-off low over Los Angeles that will be moving our way in the week ahead. This will begin a cooling trend and give most of the state an increased chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some of which may be severe on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

