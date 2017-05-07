Students Hit President Trump’s Face On Piñata, Teacher Suspended

May 7, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: Cinco de Mayo, Donald Trump, Enrique Pena Nieto, Hillary Clinton, Johnstown, Johnstown Milliken School District, Lesley Hollywood, Martin Foster, Roosevelt High School, Snapchat

By Dillon Thomas

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – A teacher was placed on paid administrative leave after the Johnstown Milliken School District said he allowed students to hit a piñata with President Donald Trump’s face on it.

District Superintendent Martin Foster said the incident took place on the campus of Roosevelt High School in Johnstown as part of a Spanish class’ celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

trump pinata 4 from lesley hollywood fb Students Hit President Trumps Face On Piñata, Teacher Suspended

(credit: Lesley Hollywood)

Video, and pictures, of the incident were posted on Snapchat, a phone application that allows users to share images for a set amount of time.

When Roosevelt High parent Lesley Hollywood saw the videos on Snapchat, she immediately took offense to it.

trump pinata 2 from lesley hollywood fb Students Hit President Trumps Face On Piñata, Teacher Suspended

(credit: Lesley Hollywood)

“It is disturbing that this would be happening in a school setting,” Hollywood told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “Why divide people? Why do this? There are so many other ways we can address politics in schools.”

In a statement issued to CBS4, Foster confirmed an investigation was started after the Spanish teacher allegedly allowed the incident to take place on campus.

johnstown trump pinata 7567pkg Students Hit President Trumps Face On Piñata, Teacher Suspended

(credit: Lesley Hollywood)

Some parents, like Hollywood, applauded the school for taking action.

“Political discourse right now, in this country, is already so strained and so angry,” Hollywood said.

Hollywood, who did not vote for Trump, said the disrespect towards the nation’s leader was what concerned her.

johnstown trump pinata 7pkg Students Hit President Trumps Face On Piñata, Teacher Suspended

(credit: Lesley Hollywood)

“I wouldn’t of cared if it was Obama’s face on that piñata, or if it had been Hillary Clinton’s face,” Hollywood said. “It doesn’t matter. This is not how we should be teaching our children politics in this country.”

“This was an incredibly disrespectful act that does not reflect the values of Roosevelt High School or the district,” Foster said.

trump pinata 5 from lesley hollywood fb Students Hit President Trumps Face On Piñata, Teacher Suspended

(credit: Lesley Hollywood)

Students at the school wrote Hollywood telling her Mexico’s president, Enrique Pena Nieto, was also on the piñata. However, neither district officials nor video evidence suggested that was the case.

Hollywood encouraged the school to have political dialogue. However, she said the manner in which the teacher allowed it to happen was not acceptable in her eyes.

trump pinata 1 from lesley hollywood fb Students Hit President Trumps Face On Piñata, Teacher Suspended

(credit: Lesley Hollywood)

“They can have these conversations in a respectful manner. I just didn’t feel this was very respectful,” Hollywood said.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
NEWS TEAM
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch