Park Shut Down After Coyote Attacks Dog

By Melissa Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A popular park to joggers and walkers has been shut down after a coyote attacked a dog who was walking with his owner.

Jewell Wetlands Park is on East Jewell Avenue and South Potomac Street, near Interstate 225 and East Iliff Avenue.

Signs posted along the park’s perimeter inform residents that all trails are closed until further notice.

People showing up to walk their dogs and jog in the park Sunday found trail entrances blocked off.

Signs cite an increase in negative coyote activity.

At least one coyote is not too timid.

Cindy Dennis and her dog Zolo found that out first hand.

“He got him pretty good; there are a couple of nice holes,” said Dennis.

Dennis said that she was walking the 3-year-old malamute in the park a few weeks ago when a coyote went after him.

“I went to throw something in the trash … and the coyote took the opportunity … and bit him, and I saw, so I ran at him, and he left,” Dennis said in an interview with CBS4’s Melissa Garcia

After a short visit with the veterinarian, Zolo was fine.

Now he, Dennis, and the park’s other daily users are having to find a new place to walk.

All park trails are closed, a measure that Dennis thinks is drastic.

“It’s just one coyote. There are about 20 (to) 30 of them that live in the middle of there. They’re here. They’re in Utah park; they’re on the golf course. So are they going to close everywhere?” Dennis wondered.

The Aurora Parks and Recreation released the following statement:

“Over the past few weeks we have received reports of heightened coyote activity at Jewell Wetlands, including an incident where an off-leash pet was attacked. Out of an abundance of caution the city of Aurora has closed the trails in this area. There is a young litter of coyotes in this natural area, causing some increased sightings and interactions. Once pups mature we expect to see less activity. This is only a temporary closure and we expect to reopen the trails in a matter of weeks.”

