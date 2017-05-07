Broncos Stars Make Regis A ‘No Fly Zone’

DENVER (CBS4) – Four Pro Bowlers are better than one.
The Denver Broncos “No Fly Zone” hosted a football camp at Regis University this weekend.
Parachutes — ladder drills — and Aqib Talib — what more could you want?
“Today is a big day. You get four Pro Bowlers at one location teaching kids the game,” Broncos safety Darian Stewart said.
“You can feel the energy in the air,” Talib said.
“The caliber of secondary that we have become in the town we play in; it rarely happens, so we that’s what we wanted the kids to have the opportunity to have,” Broncos safety T.J. Ward said.