Broncos Stars Make Regis A ‘No Fly Zone’

May 7, 2017 1:34 PM
Filed Under: Aqib Talib, Darian Stewart, Denver Broncos, No-Fly Zone, Regis University, T.J. Ward

DENVER (CBS4) – Four Pro Bowlers are better than one.

no fly zone Broncos Stars Make Regis A No Fly Zone

(credit: CBS)

The Denver Broncos “No Fly Zone” hosted a football camp at Regis University this weekend.

Parachutes — ladder drills — and Aqib Talib — what more could you want?

img 1083 Broncos Stars Make Regis A No Fly Zone

(credit: CBS)

img 1077 Broncos Stars Make Regis A No Fly Zone

(credit: CBS)

“Today is a big day. You get four Pro Bowlers at one location teaching kids the game,” Broncos safety Darian Stewart said.

“You can feel the energy in the air,” Talib said.

img 1071 Broncos Stars Make Regis A No Fly Zone

(credit: CBS)

“The caliber of secondary that we have become in the town we play in; it rarely happens, so we that’s what we wanted the kids to have the opportunity to have,” Broncos safety T.J. Ward said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
NEWS TEAM
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch