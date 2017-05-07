Two Colorado Climbers Marching Toward Everest Summit

KATHMANDU, Nepal (CBS4) – A pair of Colorado climbers are taking steps toward reaching the Earth’s highest point – the top of 29,029-ft Mt. Everest.

Mike Haugen of Denver and Jim Davidson of Fort Collins are with separate teams on different schedules at this time. Both are waiting for, among other logistics, Mother Nature’s cooperation. Weather is among first considerations for any summit attempt.

Both have been on the mountain for weeks making trips back and forth from Base Camp to higher elevations in efforts acclimate themselves for the final push to the top.

Haugen is a teacher at Eaglecrest High School making his first attempt. He is documenting the entire journey on Facebook.

Davidson has 30 years of climbing experience. He became an author and speaker following the tragic death of his climbing companion – and amazing self-rescue – on Mt. Rainer in 1992. He was on Everest in 2015 when the Nepal earthquake triggered an avalanche that killed at least 22 people. Davidson was above the affected area at the time.

This trip marks his first return to the mountain since then.