Car Thief May Have Been Watching Victim With Binoculars

By Andrea Flores

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Ambria Martinez’s new car was only a week old when police say Jesus Olivas stole it as she dropped off her kids at a day care doors away from her home.

“As soon as I pulled (my kids) out of the car, I left the car (running), and walked them inside,” Martinez said. “I was inside for about 30 seconds, and came out and my car was gone.”

It happened Monday morning near West 99th Avenue and Huron Street in Northglenn.

Witnesses say Olivas pulled up in a getaway car, jumped out of the passenger seat and into Ambria’s car.

“They tried to race and were changing lanes all the way to the top of the hill,” said Roger D. Palmer Sr., a witness to the theft.

Martinez’s car was located later that night in Westminster.

Police say Olivas crashed into another car head on near 76th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, injuring the other driver.

Both cars were totaled.

“I lost my phone, I lost half of my rent money, and my whole life was in that car,” Martinez said.

Martinez believes Olivas may have been watching her after she found binoculars in the back seat.

“I don’t know if he was watching me for weeks, or just that day,” Martinez said. “He definitely violated me and my children.”

Even though Martinez is left without a car, she knows it could’ve been worse.

“I’m thankful he waited for me to take my children out of the car,” said Martinez. “Those are my babies.”

Martinez’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for a down payment for a new car.

