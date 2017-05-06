Injured Hiker Rescued After Overnight Stay On RMNP Hillside

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A hiker from Tennessee survived a harrowing trek on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park Friday.

The 19-year-old man and two friends were backpacking in the area of the East Inlet Trail about 3.5 miles from the trailhead. According to a park service press release, the men were “scrambling over steep terrain, boulders and downed tress when a large boulder fell on the man’s leg. The man’s friends were able to free him from under the rock.”

Park rangers were contacted at 8:30 p.m. Friday night about the incident and reached the man three hours later. Fifteen members of a search and rescue team stayed with the man overnight and provided medical care. An immediate rescue was negated by darkness and steep terrain.

Saturday, a helicopter from the Colorado High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Program was called in. It hoisted the patient off the hill and airlift him out of the area at 8:15 a.m. to Harbison Meadow. From there, an ambulance provided ground transport to Middle Park Medical Center.

No word on the hiker’s condition was provided.

Grand County EMS, Grand Lake Fire Protection District, Grand County Sheriff’s Office and Grand County Search and Rescue assisted RMNP personnel in this rescue.