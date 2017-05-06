Idaho Congressman: “Nobody Dies Because They Don’t Have Access To Health Care”

LEWISTON, Idaho (CBS4) – An Idaho Congressman provoked a strong response from his audience Friday night after saying “nobody dies” for lack of health care access.

Republican Rep. Raul Labrador was speaking at a town hall Friday night at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho.

Friday, the U.S. House passed a GOP-led health care bill repealing and replacing parts of Obamacare.

Labrador answered an audience member who expressed concern about how the bill would affect Medicaid recipients.

“You are mandating people on Medicaid accept dying. You are making a mandate that will kill people,” the audience member said, according to a CBS News report.

“No one wants anybody to die,” Labrador responded. “You know, that line is so indefensible. Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.”

The crowd reacted angrily, as did many people on social media.

It’s unclear how many people would lose health insurance under the current version of GOP plan, which has yet to be scored by the Congressional Budget Office.

A 2009 study published by the American Journal of Public Health before Obamacare became law, said 45,000 people die annually from lack of health insurance.