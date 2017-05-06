Search On For Suspect After Young Man Shot To Death

By Melissa Garcia

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A young man has died after a shooting Friday night in the Columbine neighborhood in Jefferson County.

Deputies received a call of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Newland Court, not far from Coal Mine and Pierce.

“It’s just crazy. It makes you think, Colorado is changing quite a bit,” said Chris McCasky, a resident of the area.

McCasky said that officers had knocked on his door after the shooting happened just across the street from his home.

“They asked if we had seen a vehicle or heard the shot,” McCasky said.

Deputies taped off the block to investigate the deadly scene.

Two people were arguing in a car parked in front of a vacant home on Newland Court when one of them was shot.

“We don’t know whether our victim was shot inside the vehicle or outside the vehicle. Just that he was shot,” explained Jenny Fulton, a spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Paramedics rushed the victim, a young adult male, to the hospital where he died from his injuries, Fulton said.

The motive for the shooting was unknown.

Officers had not made any arrest and there was no suspect description.

“Our top priority is to find the suspect in this incident,” Fulton said. “We don’t believe there was a connection to the neighborhood. We don’t believe that the suspect or the vehicle were associated with the neighborhood that this occurred in.”

She said that there was no danger to the community.

Friday’s shooting was not the first time bullets rang out in the quiet suburban neighborhood. Another unrelated shooting in the same block took place in July 2016 when a man broke into a home after a resident allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

“I’ve grown up in this area my whole life, and I don’t remember incidents like this occurring this often,” McCasky said. “I’m a hunter. I’m a gun enthusiast. So as far as our house, we feel pretty safe inside of it, but what happens outside is out of our control.”

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.