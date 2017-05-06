Man Pulls Gun On Parents Hoping To Get Money To Pay Off Debt

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies have arrested a man they say threatened his parents because they wouldn’t give him money to pay off a debt.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Buffington, 28, was arrested Friday afternoon after the incident that occurred on Friday.

“Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 23000 block of Iris Road at about 1:30 p.m. on a report of a family disturbance. When deputies arrived, they contacted a 49-year-old man who said his son, identified as Brian Buffington, came to his residence asking for money and said he needed it to pay a debt,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said the victim and his wife refused to give Buffington money and the suspect pulled a gun “from his waistband and again demanded money.”

“The victim said he told Buffington to leave the home or he was going to call the police. Buffington walked out of the residence and got into a vehicle, driven by a 21-year-old man, and left the area.”

The victim took note of the license plate number of the vehicle his son fled in and called authorities.

“Deputies located and stopped the vehicle in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Santa Fe Drive. Authorities reported seeing two men run from the vehicle.”

With the help of the Colorado State Patrol, deputies were able to apprehend the two men.

“The driver of the vehicle, identified as Kenneth Higgins was apprehended in the 800 block of Delta Street in Blende. Higgins told deputies he gave Buffington a ride to the home and was not aware of the threats Buffington had made to his parents. Higgins was arrested on several outstanding warrants and booked into the Pueblo County Jail.”

Deputies found that the gun was an air-soft gun.