Woman Sitting On Tracks Struck By A Line Train

By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4) – A young woman is in critical condition after she was struck by an A Line train early Friday morning.

The woman was just south of the 38th and Blake station, inside of a blocked off area when she was hit. It happened just before 1 a.m., and when paramedics arrived, they had to cut through a chain link fence to get to her and render aid.

An RTD controller said the woman was sitting on the tracks when she was struck and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Friends of the victim returned to the scene early Friday morning hoping Denver police could provide them with more answers as to why she was on the tracks. They didn’t want to speak on camera but told CBS4 that she was conscious when she was taken to the hospital and her mother is now by her side.

Denver police are still investigating and have not yet determined why she was on the tracks.

