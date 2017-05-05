Michelle Obama: ‘My Passion For Education Will Linger On’

May 5, 2017 3:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama said Friday that her departure from the White House won’t end her passion for education.

She made the comment at a New York City event marking College Signing Day, a nationwide tradition she began participating in as First Lady to encourage young people to seek higher education. It was the fourth year she had participated.

“I might not live in the White House anymore, but Barack and I are going to keep on celebrating you all and supporting you and lifting you up no matter what house we live in,” Michelle Obama said. “Our belief in the power of education to transform your lives is real and it’s going to be at core of everything that we do going forward.”

The event was held at the Public Theater in Manhattan with a host of celebrities, including “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts, former NBC news anchor Tamron Hall, supermodel Ashley Graham and designer Nate Berkus.

Michelle Obama avoided addressing politics or President Donald Trump during her brief remarks.

This story has been corrected to show Michelle Obama participated in the tradition of College Signing Day but did not start it.

