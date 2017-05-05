1 Man Arrested, Search For Another In Deadly Shooting

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities have arrested one man in connection with a murder in Jefferson County and are searching for another.
Monday afternoon, neighbors on West Maplewood Drive found the body of Samuel Addison Stewart, known to family and friends as Addison, inside his Ford Explorer.
“It looked like he had been pulled into the back seat or he was trying to crawl into the back seat. His pants were pulled kind of halfway down, like he was struggling,” said neighbor Jeff Ore.
Stewart had been shot to death. Investigators say it was not a random killing.
Deputies in Jefferson County arrested Jodan Lamarinel, 27, on a first-degree murder charge on Friday.
Authorities are still searching for the second suspect in Stewart’s murder, Kenneth Crise, 55.