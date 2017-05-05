1 Man Arrested, Search For Another In Deadly Shooting

May 5, 2017 8:01 PM
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities have arrested one man in connection with a murder in Jefferson County and are searching for another.

Monday afternoon, neighbors on West Maplewood Drive found the body of Samuel Addison Stewart, known to family and friends as Addison, inside his Ford Explorer.

samuel stewart mug 1 Man Arrested, Search For Another In Deadly Shooting

Samuel Stewart (credit: Jefferson County)

“It looked like he had been pulled into the back seat or he was trying to crawl into the back seat. His pants were pulled kind of halfway down, like he was struggling,” said neighbor Jeff Ore.

Stewart had been shot to death. Investigators say it was not a random killing.

jordan lemarinel arrested jeffco death investigation from jcso 1 Man Arrested, Search For Another In Deadly Shooting

Jordan Lemarinel (credit: Jefferson County)

Deputies in Jefferson County arrested Jodan Lamarinel, 27, on a first-degree murder charge on Friday.

kenneth crise sought jeffco death investigation from jcso 1 Man Arrested, Search For Another In Deadly Shooting

Kenneth Crise (credit: Jefferson County)

Authorities are still searching for the second suspect in Stewart’s murder, Kenneth Crise, 55.

