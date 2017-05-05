Restaurant Offers Liam Neeson Free Food, And He Actually Shows Up

VANCOUVER, Canada (CBS4) – Employees at a sandwich shop jokingly wrote on a sidewalk sign that Liam Neeson eats there for free.

The surprise was on them when the actor actually showed up!

It happened at the Big Star Sandwich Co. in Vancouver, with two employees simply writing in chalk that “Liam Neeson eats here for free.”

They posted a photo of the sign to Instagram, too, with the message: “When you hear #LiamNeeson is filing in #downtownnewwest.”

When you hear #LiamNeeson is filming in #downtownnewwest A post shared by Big Star Sandwich Co. (@bigstarsandwich) on May 2, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Apparently Neeson likes his sandwiches, and gets wind of things fast on social media, because he actually showed up that same afternoon.

And the two employees behind the prank couldn’t believe it.

According to TMZ, when Neeson walked into the restaurant, he used his most intimidating voice and said, “Where is my free sandwich?”

Neeson wasn’t able to stay and eat because he had to get back to the set of “Hard Power,” but did stay and snap a photo with the employees.

“Holy f**k, it worked!” they posted with the picture on Facebook.