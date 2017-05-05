Latest Forecast: Dry And Warmer Than Normal Weather Dominates Colorado

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Back in the middle of March the Denver area broke several record highs when temperatures soared into the 80s. We haven’t seen the 80s since. That should change in many Front Range neighborhoods on on Friday when highs reach right around 80°. The normal high in Denver for Cinco de Mayo is 64°.

Elsewhere across the state temperature will also be far above normal including 60s for highs in the mountains. A significant amount of snow will melt in the high country through the weekend.

Dry air will be found everywhere through Saturday morning so there is zero chance for precipitation. By late Saturday isolated thunderstorms may develop in the mountains and it’s possible the highest peaks could see some light snow Saturday night. By Sunday afternoon there is a 20% chance for showers and non-severe thunderstorms in the metro area.

Have a great weekend!

