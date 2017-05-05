Remains Of Soldier Killed In Korea To Be Returned

May 5, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: China, Korean War, North Korea

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Department of Defense says the remains of a 20-year-old Vermont soldier killed in the Korean War in 1951 will be returned to the state for burial.

Army Cpl. George A. Perreault, of Burlington, was reported missing in action on Feb. 13, 1951, following an attack on his unit by the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces in an area known as the Central Corridor in South Korea.

Perreault’s remains were among 208 boxes of comingled human remains returned to the U.S. between 1990 and 1994. His identity was confirmed by DNA tests of a sister and two nieces.

gettyimages 668390722 Remains Of Soldier Killed In Korea To Be Returned

A North Korean soldier uses his binoculars on the banks of the Yalu river near Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong (credit: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

The remains will be buried in Burlington on May 13 with full military honors.

The Defense Department says 7,751 Americans remain unaccounted for following the Korean War.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
NEWS TEAM
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch