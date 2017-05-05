Was It Road Rage? Police Investigate I-25 Shooting

May 5, 2017 9:49 AM
Interstate 25, Road Rage, Shooting

DENVER (CBS4) – The condition of a woman who was shot by another driver and wounded on Interstate 25 Thursday night is unknown.

Police said they are working to determine if the shooting was a case of road rage.

It happened near 20th Street in Denver, and the woman was able to drive to 11th Street and Auraria Parkway to talk to police officers before going to the hospital.

The suspect in the case was described as being a white man with a beard wearing a short sleeved shirt. He may be driving a Ford double cab truck with tan stripes.

