1-Pound Itty Bitty Baby Boy Antelope Born At Zoo

May 5, 2017 3:55 PM
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The Hattiesburg Zoo has an itty bitty baby boy — a one-pound African antelope called a blue duiker (DY-ker).

A news release says the as-yet-unnamed baby was born Wednesday to mom Schnapps Cakes and dad Obi.

Blue duikers are the smallest antelopes in southern Africa, growing to about the size of a house cat . Males are smaller than females, and this male is unlikely to weigh more than 9 pounds (4 kilograms) when fully grown.”Duiker” means “diver” in Dutch. The name was given to antelope that dive into bushes when startled. There are nearly two-dozen species of duikers.

The zoo is holding a Facebook poll for fans to choose among five names: Biscuit, Luke, Striker, Tito, and Tucker. The poll closes at noon Saturday.

