Giraffe Rescue Video Goes Viral

NAIROBI, Kenya (CBS4) – A video showing the rescue of a newborn giraffe who was abandoned has gone viral.
The Dodo Impact posted it to Facebook at the end of April. Since then, it’s been viewed nearly 4 million times.
The video shows a baby giraffe, just a week old, that was found alone in the wild.
Rescuers with the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust saved the little guy, bringing him to one of their sanctuaries for orphaned animals.
There, according to the video, he’s treated like a big brother, followed around by the other small animals.
Ultimately, when he’s strong enough, the plan is to release him back into the wild where he’s meant to be.
