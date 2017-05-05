Fallen Colorado Officers Honored By Law Enforcement

May 5, 2017 6:51 PM
Filed Under: Cody Donahue, Colorado Law Enforcement, Derek Geer, Golden, Moses Lovern, Nate Carrigan

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado law enforcement honored three officers killed in the line of duty last year in the state.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Geer was shot to death while trying to detain a suspect.

Deputy Derek Geer (credit: Mesa County Sheriff)

Park County Sheriff’s Cpl. Nate Carrigan died in a shootout while serving an eviction notice.

Park County Sheriff Cpl. Nate Carrigan (credit: Park County Sheriff)

Colorado State Trooper was struck and killed by a truck on Interstate 25.

Trooper Cody Donahue (credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Their names were added to the Colorado Law Enforcement memorial in Golden. They were honored in a special ceremony on Friday. The fallen officers’ families were presented with Colorado flags.

(credit: CBS)

Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne spoke about the officers’ sacrifice, “The absence of these three men leaves a hole in our collective hearts… I know you will all fill that hole with love and kindness.”

(credit: CBS)

The ceremony also honored Pueblo Police Officer Moses Lovern. He died in the late 1800s when he accidentally dropped his handgun and it fired.

