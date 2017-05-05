Broncos Season Ticket Holder Upset About Losing Seats

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4)– Nearly 150 Denver Broncos fans are angry after their season tickets where reclaimed by the team during the off-season. Perhaps no fan is as angry as Colorado Springs Police Sergeant Robert Harris.

“I always supported them in good and bad times and this is how they repaid that. It’s silly too. It’s tough being told you’re not a good fan,” says Harris.

Harris has been a season ticket holder for the last six seasons. He waited an additional six seasons on the waiting list.

“I’m pretty upset and heartbroken about it.”

Harris attended a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams and two other home games in the 2016 season, but for those games he did not use his season tickets. He says he planned to use his season tickets for the home game against the Oakland Raiders, but couldn’t because he was promoted in the police department and his shift changed to overnights and Sundays.

“It’s really hard to do when you work midnights as a police officer to get to those games,” said Harris.

This season, the Broncos updated their season ticket rolls by removing season ticket holders who did not attend a single regular-season game last year. According to the team, fans only needed to attend one game using their own season tickets to stay on the rolls.

The team implemented the program as a way to improve fan experience and reduce sales on the secondary market. There are more than 75,000 Broncos fans on the waiting list for season tickets. In 2015, only 40 new seats were available. This year there will be 400.

Harris appealed to the team but it was denied, “It’s pretty hard to support an organization that doesn’t want me as a fan.”

In a statement, the Broncos said they reviewed every appeal carefully and gave exceptions to military personnel as well as people who are suffering from a long-term illness.



STATEMENT FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS: “Careful consideration was given to each inquiry, including a review of previous account activity and any documentation that may have been provided. While several accounts were reinstated, including those affected by military service and personal health reasons, there were a number of account holders whose licenses were not renewed because they did not attend even a single regular-season game with their tickets in 2016.”

