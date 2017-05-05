Rockies Start 10-Game Homestand With Loss

DENVER (The Sports Xchange)– Paul Goldschmidt hit two home runs and drove in five runs Friday night for the Diamondbacks, giving Zack Greinke plenty of support in a 6-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Goldschmidt homered in Arizona’s two-run first and hit a three-run shot in the third off German Marquez (0-2) to give the Diamondbacks an early 5-0 lead. It his first multi-homer game of the season and 10th of his career.

After drawing a walk in the fifth, Goldschmidt’s two-out single in the seventh gave the Diamondbacks a 6-1 lead.

Goldschmidt has reached base in 57 of his past 58 games against the Rockies, hitting .379 in that span. It was h

The loss in the opening game of a season-long 10-game homestand dropped Colorado’s record at Coors Field to 7-7 in stark contrast to its 11-5 road record.

Marquez, making his second start of the season, gave up five runs in six innings on five extra-base hits and three walks.

Greinke (3-2) threw 70 of 97 pitches for strikes while allowing six hits and two runs in seven innings with no walks and seven strikeouts. He remained unbeaten at Coors Field, where he is 3-0 with 4.03 ERA in nine games (eight starts) and has allowed three or fewer runs in five of those starts.

Greinke gave up Mark Reynolds’ ninth homer in the fourth and a two-out, RBI double to Dustin Garneau in the seventh.

After working the eighth, Archie Bradley allowed singles to Reynolds and Gerardo Parra to open the ninth before Trevor Story drew a nine-pitch walk to load the bases. Garneau struck out on a foul tip, a call that was upheld after the Rockies challenged that Garneau was hit with a pitch.

Closer Fernando Rodney was summoned from the bullpen to face pinch hitter Pat Valaika, who hit a slow run-scoring grounder to shortstop. Rodney earned his eighth save in 10 opportunities by getting Charlie Blackmon to fly to right.

Marquez had never yielded a run to Arizona before Friday, pitching eight scoreless innings over his two previous career games. The streak ended quickly.

A.J. Pollock led off the game with a triple. Right fielder Carlos Gonzalez jumped for the ball, which ricocheted off the wall into the right-field corner.

David Peralta followed with a run-scoring ground out, and No. 3 hitter Goldschmidt walloped a drive that carried an estimated 446 feet into the seats in center field.

With one out in the third, Pollock doubled, Peralta walked and Goldschmidt belted a three-run homer down the left-field line.

Reynolds made it 5-1 when he hit his ninth homer with two outs in the fourth.

NOTES: Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez was not in the starting lineup due to right calf soreness. … Rockies SS Trevor Story returned to the lineup after an absence of two days. … Diamondbacks OF Gregor Blanco had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno. RHP Braden Shipley was optioned to Reno, and LHP Steve Hathaway (left shoulder inflamation) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. … Diamondbacks RHP Archie Bradley will not be a candidate to take Shipley’s spot in the rotation.