Police Search For Hit & Run Driver In Surveillance Video

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora hope surveillance video will help lead them to a hit-and-run driver wanted for leaving a motorcycle rider seriously injured.

Police say the 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Parker Road in the center lane when a car traveling southbound turned directly in the path of the motorcycle, causing a crash.

The driver of the car didn’t stop and drove away from the crash, eastbound into a shopping center parking lot.

Surveillance cameras indicate the car is possibly a 2006 to 2008 Honda Civic 4-door with a sunroof. The suspect vehicle has damage to the driver’s side headlight, bumper and fender.

In the video, the driver’s side headlight is still illuminated but pointing almost straight down in front of the car.

Additional Information from the Aurora Police Department:

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Agent Terry Allen with the Traffic Investigations Unit at 303-739-6351 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 303-739-7867. Tipsters using Crime Stoppers are eligible for a REWARD of up to $2,000 and can remain anonymous.