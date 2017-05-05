Animal Adventure Park Gives Live Tour, Checks In On Giraffes

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – Jordan Patch, the owner of the Animal Adventure Park, gave a live tour of the rain-soaked grounds Friday morning.

He showed the progress of several projects they have in the works ahead of the May 13 opening, including stopping in to check in on some of our favorite animals.

April, Oliver, and baby Tajiri all appear to be doing well in the rain, staying warm inside the giraffe barn.

Other animals were staying indoors, too, trying to keep warm, although some were more adventurous – like Zuri the hyena coming out for a belly rub in the mud, howling and smiling in delight.

Occasionally the signal cuts out, and Patch’s phone battery ran low toward the end, but it’s worth watching the full video. As of this writing, more than 200,000 people have viewed the live tour, with thousands commenting, sharing, and liking the post.