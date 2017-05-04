Zoo Unveils Fluffy Andean Bear Cub

May 4, 2017 8:54 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — An “aww” inspiring bear cub is making his public debut in New York City.

The Wildlife Conservation Society’s Queens Zoo says the 25-pound bundle of joy is being slowly acclimated to an outdoor exhibit.

The ball of fluff has a white, freckled nose that offsets his dark coat.

The Andean bear cub is still awaiting a name. He was born over the winter to 4-year-old Nicole and 6-year-old Bouba.

The Queens Zoo is breeding Andean bears as part of a cooperative program called the Species Survival Plan.

Zoo Director Scott Silver says the “little guy” is more than just “adorable.” He’s also a symbol of what the world could lose when a species is in danger of extinction.

