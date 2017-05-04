Wade Phillips Returns To Colorado … To Sign Books

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos didn’t technically fire Wade Phillips, they just didn’t offer the NFL 2015 Assistant Coach of the Year a new contract. And now Phillips is the defensive cordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.

Phillips was back in Denver on Wednesday night, signing his new book “Son of Bum” at the Tattered Cover bookstore.

In the book, Wade tells stories about his bond with his father, longtime football coach Bum Phillips.

Wade says one of the things his dad always told him was you can’t live in the past, but you can control your own future.

Phillips says he would have liked to stay with the Broncos and was disappointed it didn’t happen, but he understands the decision the organization made.

“I know VJ (new Broncos head coach Vance Johnson) really well. I think he’s going to do a great job. (New Broncos defensive coordinator) Joe Woods, it’s a great opportunity for him, he deserves it, so I feel good about all that,” Phillips said. “They won’t miss me. They have too good of a team and too good of players. They will do well.”

As expected, the turnout of Broncos fans for the book signing was large.