State Tourism Office Reveals Colorado ‘Hidden Gems’

DENVER (CBS4) – As you start making your summer travel plans, the Colorado Tourism Office is helping with a new website.

The site is called the Colorado Field Guide, and it offers ideas for three to seven-day trips in the state. The goal is to encourage travelers to explore lesser-known parts of the Centennial state.

LINK: fieldguide.colorado.com

Colorado Tourism Office Director Cathy Ritter said she hopes Coloradans will use the field guide site to learn more about opportunities within state lines.

“We hope that people will use this to take a look at their own backyard, to explore all our wonderful state has to offer and even to find ways of giving back to our state and making it an even better place to visit and live,” Ritter said.

Ritter said goals include encouraging tourists to travel responsibly, to try to lessen high visitation rates at well-known destinations by providing information about lesser-known attractions and to boost rural economic development.

“One of our most important roles as a state tourism office is to make sure that every part of our state takes part in the economic benefits of travel and tourism spending,” Ritter said.

The office showed off features from the site’s suggested trips at a launch party on Thursday.

“Our national campaign has been very successful in driving travelers to the best known destinations and driving a huge amount of economic impact. But we realized that there was a big opportunity to create more understanding around all of the hidden gems Colorado has to offer,” Ritter said.

The Colorado Field Guide website is actually a microsite of the larger tourism website Colorado.com.