Ski Resort To Stay Open Year Round

SQUAW VALLEY, Calif. (CBS4) – Want to ski through the summer?

Then head to northern California, not far from Lake Tahoe, and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

The resort plans to stay open for an “Endless Summer.”

Dates and times through the summer were posted on their website through the Independence Day weekend, and they’re looking at staying open into August as well.

It all depends on the conditions.

“Basically, we plan to let you ski as long as the snow lasts!” they wrote.

The resort opened for the season on Nov. 23 – with new snow, of course. And the snow kept coming, including 23 feet in January alone, snowing 16 out of the 31 days, for their snowiest month on record.

In April, they passed the 700 inch snow mark (nearly 60 feet!) for only the second time in their recorded history.

Colorado is no stranger to long ski seasons, with Arapahoe Basin oftentimes remaining open for the mid-summer holiday. They plan to remain open this season “into June…at least.”