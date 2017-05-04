Recent Storms Help Ease Drought In Eastern Colorado

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – There’s good news to report with regard to Colorado’s drought.
The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought conditions have decreased since the beginning of spring.
In fact as of May 4 only metro Denver and parts of the foothills remain in moderate drought.
Long-range forecasts indicate that after a dry and mild weekend ahead the weather pattern could turn stormy again by the middle of May.
