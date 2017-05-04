Recent Storms Help Ease Drought In Eastern Colorado

HEALTH CARE: House Votes To Pass American Health Care Act | Coffman Breaks With Party Ranks | Watch CBSN

May 4, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Drought, Denver Drought, Denver Water, Meteorologist Chris Spears, U.S. Drought Monitor

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – There’s good news to report with regard to Colorado’s drought.

The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought conditions have decreased since the beginning of spring.

In fact as of May 4 only metro Denver and parts of the foothills remain in moderate drought.

Long-range forecasts indicate that after a dry and mild weekend ahead the weather pattern could turn stormy again by the middle of May.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

