DIA Epically Celebrates Star Wars Day

DENVER (CBS4) – The Force is strong with Denver International Airport.

Once again, they celebrated Star Wars Day – held each year on May the 4th (be with you) – in the main terminal.

Storm Troopers, Imperial officers, and even Kylo Ren and Darth Vader were on hand, taking photos with guests and greeting passengers as they departed or arrived. There was even a dog dressed in an AT-AT Walker outfit.

Throughout the day, the airport’s Twitter account posted photos of the celebration.

Even the FAA got into the fun, tweeting that “it was a very long day for the only FAA accident investigator on Jakku.”