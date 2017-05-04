HEALTH CARE: House Votes To Pass American Health Care Act | Coffman Breaks With Party Ranks | Watch CBSN

DIA Epically Celebrates Star Wars Day

May 4, 2017 1:34 PM
Filed Under: Denver International Airport, Star Wars, Star Wars Day

DENVER (CBS4) – The Force is strong with Denver International Airport.

Once again, they celebrated Star Wars Day – held each year on May the 4th (be with you) – in the main terminal.

star wars day3 DIA Epically Celebrates Star Wars Day

(credit: DIA / Twitter)

star wars day12 DIA Epically Celebrates Star Wars Day

(credit: DIA / Twitter)

Storm Troopers, Imperial officers, and even Kylo Ren and Darth Vader were on hand, taking photos with guests and greeting passengers as they departed or arrived. There was even a dog dressed in an AT-AT Walker outfit.

star wars day14 DIA Epically Celebrates Star Wars Day

(credit: DIA / Twitter)

star wars day6 DIA Epically Celebrates Star Wars Day

(credit: DIA / Twitter)

Throughout the day, the airport’s Twitter account posted photos of the celebration.

PHOTO GALLERY: DIA Celebrates Star Wars Day

Even the FAA got into the fun, tweeting that “it was a very long day for the only FAA accident investigator on Jakku.”

faa star wars day DIA Epically Celebrates Star Wars Day

(credit: FAA / Twitter)

