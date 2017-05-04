Hours-Long Standoff In Aurora Ends In Arrest Of Robbery Suspect

AURORA (CBS4) – Police in Aurora surrounded a motel on Colfax Avenue and arrested an armed robbery suspect after a standoff that stretched across several early morning hours.

At 7 a.m. on Thursday police said the suspect, who had been holed up in a room in the Riviera Motel on Colfax Avenue, was in custody. The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries at some point during the standoff.

The motel is located near the intersection of Colfax and Yosemite Street. Colfax was closed in both directions at Alton Street while the SWAT operation was going on.

As a result of the police activity, Boston Elementary School was experiencing a delayed start. Administrators said the school was on lockout and would start at 10 a.m.

The motel was also the site of a homicide crime scene investigation from a shooting murder that took place at 1 a.m. in the parking lot. That crime wasn’t related to the standoff, according to authorities.