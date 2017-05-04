Hours-Long Standoff In Aurora Ends In Arrest Of Robbery Suspect

May 4, 2017 7:47 AM

AURORA (CBS4) – Police in Aurora surrounded a motel on Colfax Avenue and arrested an armed robbery suspect after a standoff that stretched across several early morning hours.

At 7 a.m. on Thursday police said the suspect, who had been holed up in a room in the Riviera Motel on Colfax Avenue, was in custody. The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries at some point during the standoff.

swat Hours Long Standoff In Aurora Ends In Arrest Of Robbery Suspect

(credit: CBS)

The motel is located near the intersection of Colfax and Yosemite Street. Colfax was closed in both directions at Alton Street while the SWAT operation was going on.

As a result of the police activity, Boston Elementary School was experiencing a delayed start. Administrators said the school was on lockout and would start at 10 a.m.

The motel was also the site of a homicide crime scene investigation from a shooting murder that took place at 1 a.m. in the parking lot. That crime wasn’t related to the standoff, according to authorities.

