Rockies Take Victory Over Padres In Extra Innings

SAN DIEGO (The Sports Xchange) – Catcher Ryan Hanigan, who had homered earlier in the game, drove home Ian Desmond with a two-out infield single off reliever Brad Hand in the top of the 11th Thursday afternoon to give the Colorado Rockies a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres in the rubber-match of a three-game series at Petco Park.

Hanigan hit a bases-loaded grounder to the left of shortstop Erick Aybar, who fielded the ball but was wide on his back-handed flip in an attempt to get the third out at second on a force play.

Desmond had reached first on a force out — barely beating the relay on a potential, inning-ending double-play grounder. He advanced to second on Mark Reynolds’ single and to third when Alexi Amarista drew a walk to load the bases.

Chad Qualls (1-0) was credited with the win and Greg Holland got his 12th save of the young season. Hand (0-1) suffered the loss.

After coming from behind to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth, the Padres left the winning run in scoring position in the eighth, ninth and 10th innings.

The Padres tied the game when Luis Sardinas scored when Yangervis Solarte beat out a relay throw to prevent an inning-ending double-play in the bottom of the eighth.

Rockies reliever Adam Ottavino started the Padres’ rally by walking the bases loaded with one out before being replaced by left-handed Jake McGee, who got Solarte to loop a broken-bat, one-hopper toward shortstop Amarista. But Solarte beat the relay throw by second baseman DJ LeMahieu to allow Sardinas to score.

In the bottom of the ninth, McGee worked out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam by retiring Aybar on a pop fly to short right.

The Padres trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the seventh against Rockies rookie left-hander Kyle Freeland.

The Rockies scored their first run in the second on three straight singles to open the inning. Desmond reached on a roller past the mound that charging Padres third baseman Ryan Schimpf couldn’t make a play on.

Desmond moved to second on Reynolds’ sharp single to the left side of second and scored on a sharp single to the right side of second by Amarista, who made his second straight start at short.

The Rockies’ second run came on a solo, seventh-inning homer off Padres reliever Ryan Buchter by catcher Hanigan, who was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque Wednesday when Troy Wolters was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list. Hanigan’s 364-foot drive to left barely cleared the glove of Padres left fielder Jabari Blash.

Freeland retired the first seven Padres he faced before Blash reached on an infield hit that a diving stop by Arenado prevented from rolling into the left field corner for a double. Freeland then retired 13 of the next 14 Padres he faced.

But Solarte’s one-out walk in the bottom of the seventh was followed by an RBI double by Hunter Renfroe.

Freeland allowed one run on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings.

Padres starter Luis Perdomo allowed one run on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings. After giving up the run in the second and getting a double-play grounder to work out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the third, Perdomo retired eight of the last nine Rockies he faced.

NOTES: Rockies manager Bud Black gave SS Trevor Story a second straight start off Thursday and said RF Carlos Gonzalez might be getting a break over the weekend. “I want Trevor to exhale a bit,” Black said of Story, whose batting average is down to .170 after runs of 0-for-9 and 2-for-14. Story did enter the game in the ninth. Gonzalez is 4-for-23 on the trip and down to .204. … Rockies LHP Tyler Anderson will have his next start pushed back a couple of days to work on his stride and arm angle. … The infield single by Padres’ LF Jabari Blash in the third snapped runs of 0-for-9 and 1-for-23.