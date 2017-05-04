HEALTH CARE: House Votes To Pass American Health Care Act | Coffman Breaks With Party Ranks | Watch CBSN

Family With 5 Children Adopts 6 Siblings To Keep Them Together

May 4, 2017 2:17 PM
Filed Under: Adoption, Ohio

FOREST PARK, Ohio (CBS4) – Six siblings who wanted to remain together have gotten their wish.

Thanks to an Ohio couple who already have five biological children, the six kids now have a home together.

Christopher and Christina Sanders of Forest Park, Ohio took in the siblings as their foster children.

The kids range in age from 9 to 16. The Sanders’ oldest biological child is 19.

The judge who presided over the adoption says he hopes the Sanders family will inspire others to help their community.

“They serve as an example. How people can change the community one child at a time… Or, six children at a time.”

