Kids Honor Local Chef With School Garden

May 4, 2017 8:26 PM
Filed Under: Morgridge Academy, Morgridge Academy for Chronically Ill Students, National Jewish Health, TAG Restaurant, Troy Guard

DENVER (CBS4) – A group of children honored a local chef on Thursday by dedicating a garden to him.

In April, Troy Guard teamed up with National Jewish Health to raise money for the kids at Morgridge Academy, a free school for chronically ill children.

His “Eat. Drink. Donate.” campaign raises funds for the school, and teaches the children how to cook healthy meals.

Guard’s cooking lessons incorporate fresh produce the kids grow at their school, so they decided to rename the campus garden “The Guard Garden” to show thanks.

“I’m just a chef,” Guard said during the dedication ceremony. “I love to cook. I love to make people happy. I’ve been doing this since I was 13 years old.”

Guard owns ten different restaurants in the metro area.

The Eat. Drink. Donate. campaign will begin in June at TAG Restaurant, 1441 Larimer Street, and will rotate to different TAG restaurant group locations each month, including TAG Burger Bar, Mister Tuna, Los Chingones, Guard and Grace, Bubu, Sugarmill, FNG, Lucky Cat, and #Breakfast.

Customers will be able to add a donation to the Morgridge Academy onto their restaurant bill.

