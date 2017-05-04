HEALTH CARE: House Votes To Pass American Health Care Act | Coffman Breaks With Party Ranks | Watch CBSN

Former Broncos Coach Red Miller Elected To Ring Of Fame

May 4, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Joe Ellis, Pat Bowlen, Red Miller, Ring Of Fame, Sports Authority Field at Mile High

DENVER (CBS4)– Former Denver Broncos head coach Red Miller has been unanimously elected into the Ring of Fame.

Miller led the team to its initial three postseason appearances and the first of its eight Super Bowls from 1977-1980. The team announced the 32nd member of the Ring of Fame after the selection committee’s annual meeting on Thursday.

gettyimages 162021887 master Former Broncos Coach Red Miller Elected To Ring Of Fame

SEP 17 1978, SEP 18 1978; Football Denver Broncos; Just before Perrin T.D.; During San Diego time out; Quarterback Norris Weese, who replaced Craig Coach Red Miller late in fourth quarter, just be- Morton in third period, confers with Bronco fore Lonnie Perrin scored Denver’s fourth TD.; (credit: Lyn Alweis/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“Hearing that great news from [Broncos President & CEO] Joe [Ellis] and the rest of the committee brought back so many memories from those special seasons with the Broncos,” Miller said in a statement. “Looking back, it was a ragtag operation with where we were at the time. We had to build it up and get it going. All of our players and coaches carried us to a lot of success and brought so much excitement to the fans during those years.

“I’m honored to join the Broncos’ all-time greats in the Ring of Fame, and I look forward to celebrating with the many people who helped make this possible.”

Miller joins Dan Reeves as the only head coaches in the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame.

Miller was hired as the eighth coach for the Broncos on Feb. 1, 1977. He never had a losing record in his four seasons with the Broncos and tied for the fourth-most regular season wins (40) in the NFL during his head coaching tenure, a figure that ranks fourth in Broncos history.

“The Broncos have a proud championship history, and the person who helped start that winning tradition was Red Miller,” Ellis said in a statement. “So many of our franchise’s “firsts” happened with Red as our head coach, most notably our first Super Bowl appearance back in 1977. It’s the 40th anniversary of that Super Bowl XII team coached by Red, and that makes his Ring of Fame selection this year even more special.

gettyimages 161025263 master2 Former Broncos Coach Red Miller Elected To Ring Of Fame

Former Broncos coach Red Miller, at his Denver home, poses for a portrait with the Vince Lombardi trophy he was honored with as the NFL coach of the year in 1977. (credit: Craig F. Walker/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“When you talk to the players and coaches from that period, they’ll tell you how Red pushed those teams, led by the historic Orange Crush defense, to a championship level. On behalf of Owner Pat Bowlen and our entire organization, we congratulate Coach Miller and look forward to honoring him as the newest member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame.”

Miller’s 1977 squad posted a 12-2 record and won Denver’s first-ever the AFC West title, wrestling it away from the defending Super Bowl-champion Oakland Raiders. After earning their first-ever playoff berth, the Broncos went on to beat the Raiders in the AFC Championship Game and advanced to their first Super Bowl.

Despite losing to the Dallas Cowboys 27-10 in Super Bowl XII, Miller was named 1977 NFL Coach of the Year by the Associated Press and K.C. 101 Club.

The Ring of Fame was created by Broncos owner Pat Bowlen in 1984 to honor former players and administrators who played significant roles in Broncos history.

gettyimages 617641570 Former Broncos Coach Red Miller Elected To Ring Of Fame

Denver Broncos Ring of Fame inductees from left to right John Lynch, #47, safety, Jason Elam, #1, kicker, and Simon Fletcher, #73, linebacker (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Ring of Fame is displayed on the Level 5 façade of Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Inductees are featured on 8-foot bronze and steel pillars in Ring of Fame Plaza outside the south end of the stadium.

Miller’s induction ceremony will take place during halftime of a Broncos home game this season that hasn’t been announced yet.

DENVER BRONCOS RING OF FAME

Name Pos. Yrs. w/Broncos Year Inducted
Red Miller Coach 1977-80 2017
Jason Elam K 1993-2007 2016
Simon Fletcher LB 1985-95 2016
John Lynch S 2004-07 2016
Pat Bowlen Owner 1984-pres. 2015
Dan Reeves Coach 1981-92 2014
Rick Upchurch WR 1975-83 2014
Gene Mingo HB/K 1960-64 2014
Tom Nalen C 1994-2008 2013
Rod Smith WR 1994-2007 2012
Shannon Sharpe TE 1990-99, 2002-03 2009
Terrell Davis RB 1995-2002 2007
Steve Atwater S 1989-98 2005
Gary Zimmerman T 1993-97 2003
Karl Mecklenburg LB 1983-94 2001
Dennis Smith S 1981-94 2001
John Elway QB 1983-98 1999
Louis Wright CB 1975-86 1993
Tom Jackson LB 1973-86 1992
Randy Gradishar LB 1974-83 1989
Craig Morton QB 1977-82 1988
Haven Moses WR 1972-81 1988
Jim Turner K 1971-79 1988
Billy Thompson S 1969-81 1987
Charley Johnson QB 1972-75 1986
Paul Smith DT 1968-78 1986
Frank Tripucka QB 1960-63 1986
Gerald H. Phipps Owner 1961-81 1985
Austin “Goose” Gonsoulin S 1960-66 1984
Rich Jackson DE 1967-72 1984
Floyd Little RB 1967-75 1984
Lionel Taylor WR 1960-66 1984
