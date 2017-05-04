Coffman Breaks With Party Ranks With Health Care Vote

DENVER (CBS4) – Rep. Mike Coffman voted against the latest version of the American Health Care Act on Thursday.

To explain his break from party ranks, he said the following in a statement:

At this time, I cannot support the AHCA with the MacArthur amendment because I’m concerned that a small percentage of those with preexisting conditions may still not be protected. This does not take away from the fact that the Affordable Care Act is failing and American families are hurting. In my conversations with House leadership and the Administration over the last 72 hours, I made it clear that additional language was necessary to protect this vulnerable group. And I’m sympathetic to leadership’s challenge — getting 216 votes in this highly polarized political environment isn’t easy. Also, as I have stated in the past, I’m certainly not going to vote on a bill of this magnitude that hasn’t been fully scored by the Congressional Budget Office and whose estimated price tag is unknown.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to pass the American Health Care Act and repeal Obamacare.

