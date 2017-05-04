Coffman Breaks With Party Ranks With Health Care Vote

May 4, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: American Health Care Act, Health Care, Mike Coffman, Obamacare

DENVER (CBS4) – Rep. Mike Coffman voted against the latest version of the American Health Care Act on Thursday.

gettyimages 6218117801 Coffman Breaks With Party Ranks With Health Care Vote

Rep. Mike Coffman takes the stage during the Colorado Republican Election Night party at the DoubleTree Hilton in the Denver Tech Center, Nov. 8, 2016. (credit: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

To explain his break from party ranks, he said the following in a statement:

coffman Coffman Breaks With Party Ranks With Health Care Vote

At this time, I cannot support the AHCA with the MacArthur amendment because I’m concerned that a small percentage of those with preexisting conditions may still not be protected. This does not take away from the fact that the Affordable Care Act is failing and American families are hurting. In my conversations with House leadership and the Administration over the last 72 hours, I made it clear that additional language was necessary to protect this vulnerable group. And I’m sympathetic to leadership’s challenge — getting 216 votes in this highly polarized political environment isn’t easy. Also, as I have stated in the past, I’m certainly not going to vote on a bill of this magnitude that hasn’t been fully scored by the Congressional Budget Office and whose estimated price tag is unknown.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to pass the American Health Care Act and repeal Obamacare.

RELATED: Repeal Or Spare? Pressure Is On Mike Coffman And Other Moderates Over Health Care

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch